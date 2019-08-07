Skip to Main Content
Man dead after stabbing in Toronto's west end, police say
Toronto

One person is dead after a stabbing in the city's west end, Toronto police say.

Victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead

Toronto police were called to the scene at St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road just after 3 p.m. (CBC News)

Police were called to the scene at St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road just after 3 p.m.

That's where they located a man in critical condition.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have been notified and one person is in custody, police say. 

 

