Man dead after single snowmobile collision in Haliburton County

One person is dead after a single snowmobile collision in Haliburton County Friday night, police say.

Lone rider identified as a 37-year-old American man from Lancaster, N.Y.

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say a man, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of a lone snowmobile collision in the Township of Algonquin Highlands Friday night. (The Canadian Press)

In a news release Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say members from its Haliburton Highlands detachment responded to a report of a collision into a tree on a Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail, located in the Township of Algonquin Highlands, around 10:40 p.m.

The lone rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as a 37-year-old American man from Lancaster, N.Y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Haliburton Highlands OPP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

