3 killed in 2 shootings less than an hour apart in Toronto

Three people were killed in two shootings in different corners of Toronto less than an hour apart late Sunday, police say.

The first happened shortly before 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a plaza in the area for the sound of gunfire.

They arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds, said Toronto police Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Musah added. No further information about the victims was available overnight.

Anyone with potentially useful information or video of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 43 Division, or to leave anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The scene of the second fatal shooting in Toronto on Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The second shooting occurred outside of an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive around 11:20 p.m., police said.

An man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further information about the victim, or about possible suspects.

Anyone with information or video connected to the later shooting can contact investigators at 12 Division, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.