Police probe possible connection after male killed in Vaughan, 2 found shot in Toronto

A male was shot and killed in Vaughan early Thursday, York police say, and investigators are exploring a possible connection between that incident and two people who were found with gunshot wounds in Toronto.

Police were first called about the fatal shooting around 3:45 a.m., said Sgt. Clint Whitney. It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive.

They found the victim unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Whitney had no further information about the victim.

York's homicide unit has taken over the investigation, he said.

Whitney said that York investigators later "heard" that two people — a male and female — had been shot in Toronto.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after they were found in North York around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to paramedics. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Toronto paramedics confirmed that a man and a woman with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after they were found in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York around 4 a.m.

Whitney said York police are "aware" of that incident and are exploring any connection between the two shootings.

"We are looking into whether or not there is a link. It is much too early to say for sure," Whitney said.

Investigators in York are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant information or video in connection with the shootings, to come forward.