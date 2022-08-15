Man dies after shooting in Vaughan

A man has died after a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday evening.

York Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:05 p.m. near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators with the force's homicide unit believe the incident was targeted, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.