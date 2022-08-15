Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man dies after shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:05 p.m. near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

York police believes incident was targeted

CBC News
York Regional Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds Saturday evening in Vaughan and died at the scene. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

A man has died after a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday evening.

York Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:05 p.m. near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators with the force's homicide unit believe the incident was targeted, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.

