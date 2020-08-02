Man dead after shots fired in Vaughan
One man is dead after reports of a shooting in Vaughan Sunday evening.
Shooting happened near Islington and Thistlewood avenues just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday
The shooting happened near Islington and Thistlewood avenues just after 5:30 p.m., police told CBC Toronto.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.
Police did not provide any information on his cause of death.
Officers are expected to be on scene for some time while they investigate.