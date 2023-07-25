Police identify victim, appeal for info in 'targeted' Brampton shooting

Peel police are appealing for information in what they say was a targeted shooting in Brampton over the weekend.

Anthony Putzu, 30, was shot in the parking lot of St. Roch Catholic School, on Valley Way Drive, at around 9 15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said in a news release that Putzu, who was from Toronto, died in hospital a short time later.

The shooting was not connected to the school in any way, police said at the time, but investigators do believe it was targeted, police said in the latest release.

Anyone with information, video or photos that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Peel police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.