Man dead after shooting in Wychwood area
Victim found in parking lot with serious injuries
A man is dead after a shooting in the Wychwood area of the city.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots near St. Clair Avenue W. and Winona Drive.
When police arrived they found a man lying in a parking lot with serious injuries.
He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide investigators say a dark sedan was seen fleeing the area.
They're now looking for dash cam or surveillance video of the incident.
With files from Linda Ward