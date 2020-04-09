Man dead after shooting in Wychwood area

A man is dead after a shooting in the Wychwood area of the city.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots near St. Clair Avenue W. and Winona Drive.

When police arrived they found a man lying in a parking lot with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators say a dark sedan was seen fleeing the area.

They're now looking for dash cam or surveillance video of the incident.