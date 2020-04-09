Skip to Main Content
Man dead after shooting in Wychwood area
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots near St. Clair Avenue W. and Winona Drive.

Victim found in parking lot with serious injuries

Police found the victim in a parking lot on Winona Drive, suffering from serious gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A man is dead after a shooting in the Wychwood area of the city.

When police arrived they found a man lying in a parking lot with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators say a dark sedan was seen fleeing the area.

They're now looking for dash cam or surveillance video of the incident.

With files from Linda Ward

