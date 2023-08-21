Man killed in downtown Toronto shooting

A man was killed in a shooting downtown early Monday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street, according to a tweet from police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No further information about the victim was provided by police.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Spadina Avenue was closed from College to Nassau streets for the investigation.