Man wanted in connection with fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North York.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the Sheppard-Yonge subway station around 10:10 p.m. on June 15.

Toronto man Kian Hoseyni, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot outside the north exit of the station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said they have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Kiarash Parzham, 30, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

"He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately," police said in a news release.

Police are searching for a vehicle used at the time of the shooting, which is described as a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Ontario Licence plates 'CVBA 460.' (Toronto Police Service)

Police are also searching for a vehicle used at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is described as a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Ontario licence plates "CVBA 460."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.