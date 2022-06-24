Man wanted in connection with fatal North York shooting
Kiarash Parzham, 30, is wanted for 1st-degree murder
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North York.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the Sheppard-Yonge subway station around 10:10 p.m. on June 15.
Toronto man Kian Hoseyni, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot outside the north exit of the station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police said they have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Kiarash Parzham, 30, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
"He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately," police said in a news release.
Police are also searching for a vehicle used at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is described as a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Ontario licence plates "CVBA 460."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.