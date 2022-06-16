Man fatally shot near Sheppard-Yonge subway station
A man was fatally shot in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say. Officers originally responded to the scene near the Sheppard-Yonge subway station around 10:10 p.m.
Shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday
A man was fatally shot in North York Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
Officers originally responded to the scene near the Sheppard-Yonge subway station around 10:10 p.m.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any further information about the man.
Anyone with potentially valuable information about the shooting is asked to contact police.