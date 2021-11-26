Man fatally shot in Scarborough, police say
A man was fatally shot in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road in Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say.
Officers called to area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale at 2:15 a.m.
Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road around 2:15 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots.
They found the victim with "obvious injuries," police said.
Officers and paramedics tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
No further information about the victim was made available.
Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.