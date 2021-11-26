Man fatally shot in Scarborough, police say

A man was fatally shot in a residential neighbourhood of Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road around 2:15 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots.

They found the victim with "obvious injuries," police said.

Officers and paramedics tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No further information about the victim was made available.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.