Man dead, woman injured in Scarborough double shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a double shooting in a residential area of Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road, according to Insp. Ishmail Musah.

The pair were sitting in a black Mercedes sedan parked outside a townhouse complex at the time, he added. Photos from the scene show multiple bullet holes in the passenger-side window.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Musah said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both are believed to be in their mid-20s.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with dashcam or security video, or any information about the shooting, is asked to contact investigators at 43 Division.

Musah said police are hopeful there were witnesses to the violent incident, given how many people live in the area.

"There should be lots of witnesses and hopefully some security video as well," he said from the scene.