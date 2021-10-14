Man in his 40s fatally shot in Scarborough, police say
A man was shot and killed in Scarborough late Wednesday, Toronto police say. Officers were initially called to the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Drive around 11:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.
The victim was found in a restaurant parking lot, according to police
Officers were initially called to the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Drive around 11:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.
They found the victim, believed to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a restaurant.
Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.