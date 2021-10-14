Skip to Main Content
Man in his 40s fatally shot in Scarborough, police say

A man was shot and killed in Scarborough late Wednesday, Toronto police say. Officers were initially called to the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Drive around 11:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.

The victim was found in a restaurant parking lot, according to police

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. (CBC)

They found the victim, believed to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

