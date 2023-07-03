Man found fatally shot inside Rexdale stairwell, police say

A man was found fatally shot inside the stairwell of a building in Rexdale late Sunday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a building in the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road at around 10:35 p.m., police said in a tweet.

They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the brown brick apartment building. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No further information about the victim or possible suspects was available early Monday.