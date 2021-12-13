Man fatally shot inside Scarborough restaurant, police say

A man was fatally shot inside a restaurant in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say.

Officers were initially called to a plaza in the area of McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue around 3:48 a.m., police said.

They found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further information about the victim was provided.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is appealing for help from the public, police said.

No details about a possible suspect were available later Monday.