Man fatally shot in Lawrence Manor neighbourhood

A man is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in the Lawrence Manor neighbourhood late last night, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the area of Regina and Khedive avenues at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim appears to have been behind the wheel of an Acura sedan when he was shot. Moments after the gunfire, the car crashed into the side of a home. At the scene, it looked like the back window of the vehicle had been shot out.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Officers spent the night going door to door speaking to neighbours. Several residences in the area appear to be equipped with home surveillance video.

No details about the victim or possible suspects was available early Thursday.