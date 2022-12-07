Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder in October fatal shooting

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto in October.

The accused was taken into custody in Mississauga on Tuesday, police said in a news release. Investigators had previously issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on October 22 near the corner of Queen Street West and Portland Street, an area home to many bars and nightclubs.

Peter Alexandros Madimenos, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 57th homicide in the city this year.