1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings around GTA
Victim in Oshawa shooting was pronounced dead on scene, police say
One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings around the GTA Monday night.
Durham police Insp. Mitch Martin said they received a call for shots fired in Oshawa, near a new town house complex on Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street and Highway 407.
When police arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds, Martin said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Windows around the property were shattered.
Durham's homicide unit is investigating.
Two other shootings occurred in Toronto, one on Thorncliffe Park Drive and the other outside of a home near the corner of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue.
Toronto police Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said officers located a 19-year-old male on Thorncliffe Park Drive around midnight who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.
"I'm told that male is in stable condition and thankfully will survive his injuries," said Mann.
About an hour later, Mann said another male victim sustaining gunshot wounds was located on Dollery Court. He was also transported to a trauma hospital and is expected to live.
Mann said the victim was standing in front of a residence when three unknown males approached. One of the males fired at the victim before they fled westbound and hopped into a "dark model vehicle."
Police are still looking for suspects in all three shootings.