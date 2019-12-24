1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings around GTA

One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings around the GTA Monday night.

Durham police Insp. Mitch Martin said they received a call for shots fired in Oshawa, near a new town house complex on Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street and Highway 407.

When police arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds, Martin said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Windows around the property were shattered.

Durham's homicide unit is investigating.

Multiple areas around the shooting scene in Oshawa were covered in shattered glass. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Two other shootings occurred in Toronto, one on Thorncliffe Park Drive and the other outside of a home near the corner of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said officers located a 19-year-old male on Thorncliffe Park Drive around midnight who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

"I'm told that male is in stable condition and thankfully will survive his injuries," said Mann.

About an hour later, Mann said another male victim sustaining gunshot wounds was located on Dollery Court. He was also transported to a trauma hospital and is expected to live.

At least one bullet holes can be seen in the door of a residence on Dollery Court. The victim sustained gunshot wounds but is expected to live. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Mann said the victim was standing in front of a residence when three unknown males approached. One of the males fired at the victim before they fled westbound and hopped into a "dark model vehicle."

Police are still looking for suspects in all three shootings.