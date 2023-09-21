Content
Male fatally shot in Oshawa, Durham police say

Officers responded to an address on Albert Street, near the corner of First Avenue, around 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Victim was pronounced dead at the scene

Police tape in the foreground with Durham Regional Police Service cruisers in the background.
Durham police say they will provide further information about the shooting later Thursday morning. (Durham Regional Police Service)

A male was fatally shot in Oshawa early Thursday, Durham police say.

Officers responded to an address on Albert Street, near the corner of First Avenue, around 2:25 a.m., Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bortoluss did not have any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim, but said police will provide an update later Thursday morning.

 

