Man shot and killed in Oshawa, Durham police say

A man is dead following a shooting in Oshawa Thursday night.

Durham Regional Police were called to the King Street West and Park Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham police say there is no information on possible suspects.

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.