Man dead after shooting in Mississauga

A man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Friday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call shortly after 11 a.m. reporting a dangerous weapon near the park area at Brass Winds Place in Mississauga.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man with gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

One man is in custody in connection with the shooting, police say, and they don't believe any other suspects are at large.