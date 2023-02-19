1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting inside Milton home, police say

A male is dead and two other people are in custody after a shooting inside a Milton home on Sunday, Halton police say.

The shooting happened in a home on Gibson Crescent. Police were called to the home for a report of gunshots at about 5 a.m.

According to police, two males went to the home and a number of shots were fired inside. When police arrived, they found one of the males dead. A second person and a resident have been arrested.

"The shooting was isolated to the home and appears to be targeted," police said in a news release on Sunday.

Nearby residents should expect a police presence in the area as homicide detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.