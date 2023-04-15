One person dead after shooting near Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood

One person is dead in a shooting near Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood.

Police were called to the Bloor Street West and Delaware Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect or suspects took off in a dark-coloured sedan.

The Toronto Police Homicide Unit has taken control of the investigation.

