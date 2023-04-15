Content
One person dead after shooting near Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood

Police were called to the Bloor Street West and Delaware Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire.

Witnesses say the suspect or suspects took off in a dark-coloured sedan

One man is dead following a shooting near Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood Friday night. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect or suspects took off in a dark-coloured sedan.

The Toronto Police Homicide Unit has taken control of the investigation.

With files from CBC News

