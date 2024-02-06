Man in his 20s killed in west-end Toronto shooting, police say

A man in his 20s was killed in an early morning shooting Tuesday in Toronto's west end, police say.

Officers initially responded around 1:30 a.m. to the shooting in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street.

The man was taken to a local trauma centre, where he died a short time later, police said in a series of posts on X, formerly called Twitter.

Another man in his 20s walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries around the same time. It's not yet confirmed if the two incidents are related. Police are expected to provide more information later this morning.

Road closures were in place in the area throughout the morning as police investigate the shooting.