2 in custody after man dies in hospital following shooting at Kingston and Morningside

Toronto police say two people are in custody after a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue. Police were called at about 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man, believed to be in his 20s, to hospital where he died, according to police.

A firearm has been recovered and the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.