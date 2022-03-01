Skip to Main Content
Toronto

2 in custody after man dies in hospital following shooting at Kingston and Morningside

Toronto police say two people are in custody after a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Monday night.

Man believed to be in his 20s was shot several times, police say

Toronto police have taped off an area where a fatal shooting happened on Monday evening. A man believed to be in his 20s has died. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue. Police were called at about 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man, believed to be in his 20s, to hospital where he died, according to police.

A firearm has been recovered and the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

