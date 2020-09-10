Man dead after afternoon shooting in The Junction

A man is dead after an afternoon shooting in The Junction area Thursday, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue at 1:42 p.m.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation, police say.

Police are now searching for a white SUV that was seen travelling westbound on St. Clair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.