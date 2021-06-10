Woman shot to death outside business in rural area of Mississauga

A woman was found shot to death outside a business in a rural area of Mississauga late Wednesday, Peel police and paramedics say.

Reports of gunshots at the property on Ninth Line, near Burnhamthorpe Road West, first went into police around 11:30 p.m., said Const. Heather Cannon early Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman wounded by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the woman was immediately available.

Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation and officers closed a stretch of Ninth Line overnight to safely search the area.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact Peel police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

"This investigation is still in its early phases, so we don't have too much information available to share, especially in regard to suspects or potential vehicles that may have been involved," said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken during an update from the scene later this morning.

"Hence why it's important we speak to any and all witnesses that were in the area."