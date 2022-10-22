Man dead in early morning shooting in downtown Toronto
One man is dead following an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.
Police say homicide squad is investigating after shooting near Chinatown
Police were called to Queen Street near the city's Chinatown neighbourhood just before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found an injured man on the ground.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto Police Homicide Squad has taken control of the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.