1 man dead in Etobicoke shooting early Tuesday

A man has died after a shooting in Etobicoke early Tuesday, police say.

Investigators said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, near Bergamot Avenue, at approximately 2:46 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot inside of a building.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released by police at this time.