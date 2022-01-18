Skip to Main Content
1 man dead in Etobicoke shooting early Tuesday

Toronto police say the homicide unit is now investigating

Toronto police were called to the area of Islington and Bergamot Avenues at around 2:46 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who had been shot. (Linda Ward/CBC)

A man has died after a shooting in Etobicoke early Tuesday, police say.

Investigators said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, near Bergamot Avenue, at approximately 2:46 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot inside of a building.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released by police at this time.

