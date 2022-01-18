1 man dead in Etobicoke shooting early Tuesday
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, near Bergamot Avenue, at approximately 2:46 a.m. for report of a man who had been shot inside of a building.
Toronto police say the homicide unit is now investigating
A man has died after a shooting in Etobicoke early Tuesday, police say.
Investigators said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, near Bergamot Avenue, at approximately 2:46 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot inside of a building.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released by police at this time.