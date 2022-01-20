Fatal shooting in East York, police say

A male was shot and killed in East York late Wednesday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

They found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had provided no further information about the victim as of early Thursday.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video that could be useful for investigators is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.