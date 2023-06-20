Man in custody after another man shot dead in Etobicoke apartment building, police say

A man is in custody after another man was shot dead in an Etobicoke apartment building on Monday evening, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in a highrise in the area of Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road. Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said they have recovered a firearm.

Duty Insp. Suzanne Redman, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers found a person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine if anyone else was in the unit when the shooting occurred, she added.

"There is no current threat to public safety," she told reporters near the building.

Redman said officers were speaking to witnesses and combing the building for security camera video on Monday night.

There was no word on the victim's age or a motive for the shooting.

A police forensic identification services vehicle was at the scene. Police's homicide unit is expected to take over the investigation.