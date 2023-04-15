Toronto man, 24, dead after shooting near Dovercourt Village

One man is dead after a shooting near Toronto's Dovercourt Village neighbourhood Friday night.

In a release Saturday, Toronto police said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue area shortly before 11 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Police previously said it was near Bloor Street West and Delaware Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Toronto man Munawar Warsama, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

First responders tried to save the man, but police said he died at the scene.

The suspect or suspects took off in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.