Male dead after shooting in east end Toronto

A male is dead after a shooting in east-end Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues. Police were called to the area at about 3:15 p.m.

The victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter has fled the area. There's no word on a description.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, and there is a large police presence in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information is to come forward.

More to come.