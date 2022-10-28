Male dead after shooting in east end Toronto
A male is dead after a shooting in east end Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. The shooter has fled the scene.
Toronto police say shooting happened in area of Danforth and Donlands
The shooting happened in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues. Police were called to the area at about 3:15 p.m.
The victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooter has fled the area. There's no word on a description.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, and there is a large police presence in the area.
Police are urging anyone with information is to come forward.
