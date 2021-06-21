Male victim shot and killed in northwest Toronto

A male was shot and killed in the northwest end of Toronto early Monday, only steps away from where a 32-year-old man was gunned down last week.

Officers were called to the area of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive at about 12:35 a.m., a spokesperson for Toronto police said.

They arrived to find the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite their attempts at reviving him, the male was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No further information about the male was available this morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

On the night of June 13, Brendon Kirk Daley was shot to death in the same area while attending a party.