Police identify man, 20, who died after shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital following a shooting downtown on Saturday night.

Olivier Dundas, 20, of Toronto, was shot near Bloor Street East and Church Street. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Dundas and tried to save his life, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Toronto paramedics rushed him without any vital signs to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.

Police said three male suspects were last seen running eastbound on the south side of Bloor Street East toward Sherbourne Street.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or dashboard camera footage or video surveillance to contact investigators at (416) 808-7400.