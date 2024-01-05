2 charged in connection with fatal December shooting

Two people are facing charges after a fatal shooting in East York back in December where a Keswick, Ont. man died.

The incident happened late on Dec. 22 in the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue. Police say there was a fight between a group of men, and 45-year-old Adam Palermo was shot. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators announced Friday that a 27-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, while a 23-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Friday.