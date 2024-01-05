Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

2 charged in connection with fatal December shooting

Two people are facing charges after a fatal shooting in East York back in December where a Keswick, Ont. man died.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, woman with accessory after the fact

CBC News ·
A man with a bear and sunglasses on his head smiles in a selfie.
Adam Palermo, 45, was shot after a fight broke out among a group of men in December, police say. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Two people are facing charges after a fatal shooting in East York back in December where a Keswick, Ont. man died.

The incident happened late on Dec. 22 in the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue. Police say there was a fight between a group of men, and 45-year-old Adam Palermo was shot. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators announced Friday that a 27-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, while a 23-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now