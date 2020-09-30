Skip to Main Content
Man fatally shot near Brampton townhouse complex
Toronto

Man fatally shot near Brampton townhouse complex

The shooting happened near the corner of McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found on a pedestrian pathway next to a townhouse complex in the area, police said.

No details about the victim were released by police overnight

CBC News ·
There was a significant police presence in the area overnight. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brampton late last night, Peel police say.

The shooting happened near the corner of McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. 

The victim was found on a pedestrian pathway next to a townhouse complex in the area, police said.

He was rushed to Brampton Civic Hospital, where has pronounced dead.

No further information about the victim was available early Wednesday. 

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight, including canine units and a drone, as officers spoke to neighbours and searched for surveillance footage. 

Police have not provided any suspect information. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now