Man fatally shot near Brampton townhouse complex

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brampton late last night, Peel police say.

The shooting happened near the corner of McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found on a pedestrian pathway next to a townhouse complex in the area, police said.

He was rushed to Brampton Civic Hospital, where has pronounced dead.

No further information about the victim was available early Wednesday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight, including canine units and a drone, as officers spoke to neighbours and searched for surveillance footage.

Police have not provided any suspect information.