Man fatally shot near Brampton townhouse complex
The shooting happened near the corner of McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was found on a pedestrian pathway next to a townhouse complex in the area, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brampton late last night, Peel police say.
The shooting happened near the corner of McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was found on a pedestrian pathway next to a townhouse complex in the area, police said.
He was rushed to Brampton Civic Hospital, where has pronounced dead.
No further information about the victim was available early Wednesday.
There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight, including canine units and a drone, as officers spoke to neighbours and searched for surveillance footage.
Police have not provided any suspect information.