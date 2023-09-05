Man fatally shot in south Etobicoke, police say
The shooting happened outside a home om Bonnyview Drive, in the area of The Queensway and Park Lawn Road, shortly before midnight.
Shooting happened outside a home on Bonnyview Drive
A man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of south Etobicoke late Monday, Toronto police say.
Paramedics took the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police had no further information about the victim nor any suspect information early Tuesday.
The homicide unit is investigating.