Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man fatally shot in south Etobicoke, police say

The shooting happened outside a home om Bonnyview Drive, in the area of The Queensway and Park Lawn Road, shortly before midnight. 

Shooting happened outside a home on Bonnyview Drive

CBC News ·
Police tape in the foreground and flashing police lights in the background.
The victim was pronounced dead in hospital. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of south Etobicoke late Monday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened outside a home om Bonnyview Drive, in the area of The Queensway and Park Lawn Road, shortly before midnight. 

Paramedics took the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police had no further information about the victim nor any suspect information early Tuesday. 

The homicide unit is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now