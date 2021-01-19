1 man dead, 1 man injured in shooting in Bolton

One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the Town of Caledon on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the shooting happened in Bolton on Harvest Moon Drive. Officers from the OPP's Caledon detachment were called to the residential area at about 12:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the two men. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital.

No other details were provided.

The OPP's major crime unit, under the direction of its criminal investigation branch, is investigating.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.