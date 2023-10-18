Man charged with 1st-degree murder after June shooting

A Mississauga man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Toronto in June, police say.

In a news release Wednesday, police identified 43-year-old Mississauga man Tung Duc Do as the victim of a shooting in a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive on the morning of June 12.

Police originally said Do was likely shot while driving.

A 24-year-old Mississauga man was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, investigators say. He appeared in court on the same day.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.