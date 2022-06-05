Man dies following overnight shooting in west end
Shooting happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue
A man in his early 50s has died following an overnight shooting in the city's west end, Toronto police say.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue around 3:47 a.m.
Emergency crews found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police say a man later died in hospital.
Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation, and investigators would like to speak with anyone with video.
