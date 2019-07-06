1 dead after Sea Doos collide on Lake Ontario

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a collision between two Sea Doos on Lake Ontario on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police received calls about the collision in Humber Bay near Marine Parade Drive in south Etobicoke at about 10:15 a.m., according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

At one point, it appeared to people gathered on shore that the men had disappeared into the water. A caller reported that one person attempted to swim out to the men.

"There were quite a few people on the shore quite concerned," Douglas-Cook said.

Members of the police's marine unit rushed to the area and pulled the men out of the water. One was without vital signs. Both men were brought to paramedics waiting on shore.

One man was pronounced dead there, while the other man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

Toronto police are continuing to investigate the collision. (Yanjun Li/CBC )

Police do not know if the two men knew each other, said.

Officers from the police's traffic services, with the help of the marine unit, are reconstructing the collision to determine what happened. Douglas-Cook said the circumstances of the collision are still unknown.

Officers are continuing to interview witnesses at the scene.