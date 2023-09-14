Man shot in car in Scarborough dies of injuries, another man charged with murder, police say

A man shot in a vehicle in Scarborough last week has died and another has been charged with first-degree murder in his death, police say.

Toronto police identified the victim as 21-year-old Dequan Demos of Toronto in a news release Wednesday. Demos is the city's 47th homicide victim of the year.

Police say Demos was critically injured while driving a black Toyota Corolla on Dolly Varden Boulevard, near Markham and Ellesmere roads, on Sept. 5. Officers had been called to the scene at 4:55 p.m.

At the time, police said they believed that two vehicles, the car and an SUV, were headed northbound on Dolly Varden Boulevard when one person fired from the SUV into the car.

Demos suffered a gunshot wound, and the car he was in hit a tree. A passenger escaped without injury and called 911. Other witnesses also called 911, police say.

Demos was taken to hospital, where he died on Sept. 8, police say.

A Markham man was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several firearms-related charges. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.