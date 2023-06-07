Man, 18, charged in fatal Scarborough crash

An 18-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in a Scarborough crash that left one man dead and two other people seriously injured in May, Toronto police say.

The man, who was also seriously injured, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

Police said the crash, involving two vehicles, happened at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Brimley Road on May 1. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:50 a.m.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said a 2019 Toyota Camry was headed west on Lawrence Avenue East at Brimley Road, when it collided with a 2016 Toyota Venza. The driver of the Venza, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camry was headed east on Lawrence Avenue East and waiting to turn left onto Brimley Road at the time of the crash. Police say the Camry lost control after it collided with the Venza and hit a tree, before coming to a stop.

Police's traffic services unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with footage of the area or the crash is being urged to contact police.