Homicide detectives speak about fatal drive-by shooting of father in Rexdale

Homicide detectives are delivering new details in the investigation of a fatal drive-by shooting at a Rexdale shopping plaza last summer.

Andre Phoenix, 33, was killed on Aug. 15.

Lead investigator Det. Jeffery Tavares is speaking about the case during a Wednesday morning news conference at Toronto police headquarters.

Phoenix was in the parking lot, walking toward storefronts at the corner of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard with another person when he was fatally shot.

Tavares previously told reporters that a light-coloured, four-door vehicle entered the plaza parking lot shortly before midnight.

The person who was with Phoenix walked away moments before the vehicle approached, Tavares noted.

Emergency crews performed 'lifesaving' first-aid on Andre Phoenix at the corner of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard. He was taken to a trauma centre where he later died. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The vehicle "stopped short" of Phoenix, he explained, and there was an interaction between the vehicle's occupants and him.

That's when one person in the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired several shots, according to a news release.

Phoenix was struck by a bullet and collapsed in the parking lot, the release read. The vehicle sped off, heading westbound on John Garland Boulevard.

Phoenix was rushed in life-threatening condition to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released a description of suspects.

Phoenix's death was the city's 60th homicide.

Killing comes during rash of shootings

The drive-by shooting that killed Phoenix was one of a number of gun-related homicides in Toronto in recent months.

Other shootings that rocked the city included the wounding of two young girls when a man opened fire at a Scarborough playground in June, the brazen killing of popular rapper Smoke Dawg downtown and another man on a crowded downtown sidewalk over the Canada Day weekend, and a shooting rampage on Danforth Avenue that left two dead and injured 13 others in July.

The spate of shootings and gun-related homicides in the city prompted Toronto police to deploy an additional 200 frontline officers on the night shift in certain neighbourhoods, between July 20 and Sept. 9.

Phoenix was among 11 people killed in shootings during the period of the boost in deployment, according to statistics on Toronto police's website.

Forty-four people have been killed by guns in Toronto so far in 2018.

In all of last year, that number was 26.