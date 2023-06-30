One person dead after residential fire in Brampton

One person is dead after a 2-alarm fire at a Brampton home Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police say first responders were called to Treeline Boulevard and Maltby Court shortly before 10 a.m.

Firefighters found one male who was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Just after 12:40 p.m., Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said in a tweet that the fire had been declared under control. They say crews are remaining on scene to monitor and awaiting the arrival of the Ontario Fire Marshal.