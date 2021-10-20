Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver and trapped under car in east end

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a driver and then trapped under a car in Toronto's east end on Tuesday night, police say.

The collision happened near O'Connor Drive and Pape Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at 9:36 p.m.

Police said passersby were unable to free the person.

The victim was removed from under the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said roads will be closed overnight in the area and members of its traffic services unit are expected to investigate.