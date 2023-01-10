Content
Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in North York

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in North York Monday evening, Toronto police say. The collision happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Man was in his 60s, police say

Toronto police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said in a tweet. 

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the deadly collision is asked to contact Toronto police traffic services.

