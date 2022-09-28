Male pedestrian dead in possible hit and run east of Newmarket

A male pedestrian is dead after what police believe was a hit and run east of Newmarket on Wednesday.

York Regional Police said officers found the victim on Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue, at about 12 noon. He was pronounced dead.

Const. Maniva Armstrong, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said police believe he was struck by a driver who left the scene. No description of a vehicle has been released.

"What the investigators believe is that a pedestrian has been struck in a hit and run type collision," Armstrong said.

"We aren't sure exactly what has transpired in this situation. However, we are looking at the incident being potentially a collision that has caused the fatality today."

Police have closed Davis Drive, between Bales Road and Warden Avenue, as major collision unit investigators reconstruct the scene. They are calling on anyone who thinks they might have struck the victim in that area to get in touch with them, Armstrong said.

"If at that time you felt that you struck, while you were driving, anything on the road, and were unsure potentially of what that may have been, please contact York Regional Police," she added.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

They are also calling on any witnesses to come forward.